New college graduates prepare to enter workforce amid pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — December is graduation season for many college students. A number of new grads are heading into workforces that have been greatly impacted due to COVID-19.

For example, Ashley Manor is an NIU graduate who studied to become a teacher.

"It's really hard to say what I'm anticipating because everything changes," says Manor.

She says learning to teach remotely provided obstacles, but ultimately made her a more well rounded instructor.

"I feel pretty prepared going into the future on how I can make sure my students are engaged which is something I wouldn't learn if I was only engaged in the classroom. I wouldn't have encountered those obstacles."

Rockford University grad Mikayla Miracle echoes Manor. She's spent time this semester student teaching virtually in high school theater.

"Student teaching theater online is a challenge in itself," says Miracle. "But we managed to overcome it and it was really awesome."

Meanwhile those preparing to work in healthcare during a global pandemic say it comes with some anxiety.

"It's definitely frightening," says OSF Saint Anthony College of Nursing Graduate Molly Speers. "There's those fears and nervousness because I've never done something like this before. I'm a new grad, a new nurse, about to enter a workforce I've never experienced before. I've never experienced a pandemic either."

"We weren't able to be in the hospital for clinics but OSF worked hard to get us simulations to counter act that," says OSF Saint Anthony College of Nursing Graduate Kelsey Shellhorn.

However, both nursing grads say their school prepared them for the unexpected.

"They've taught me how to be resilient and take whatever comes at me," says Speers.

"I've learned that you have to be really flexible and go into the unknown," says Shellhorn.

Administrators says that anxiety will likely be outweighed by their calling to help others, and using their training at a time when it's needed most.

"We need these nursing graduates to jump right in and pull their weight and really meet the needs of the organizations and the people who they serve," says OSF St. Anthony College of Nursing Dean of Graduate Affairs & Research, Dr. Shannon Lizer.