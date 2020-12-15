McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday as the president-elect.



The Republican leader said the Electoral College "has spoken."



The Republican leader's statement ends weeks of silence over President Donald Trump's defeat.



It comes after a groundswell of leading Republicans said Biden is the winner of the presidential election.



They announced their views Monday after the Electoral College vote affirmed Biden won.



A number of senators said the time has come to move on. They're essentially abandoning Trump's assault on the outcome.



Some, though, vow to stick with Trump, carrying the fight to Jan. 6 when Congress votes on the Electoral College results.