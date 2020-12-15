Man fatally shot by Oklahoma police threatened postal worker

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Court documents show a man fatally shot by Oklahoma City police after threatening officers with a knife was charged with stabbing a postal worker six years ago. Bennie Edwards allegedly told the postal worker to “get off his porch” while she was delivering mail before attacking her with a knife. He was charged in 2014 with assault and battery for stabbing the postal worker. According to KFOR-TV, Edwards’ family said he struggled with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. His case was eventually dismissed more than two years after the felony charges over questions about his mental competency. Edwards’ memorial will be held on Saturday.