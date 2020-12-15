Skip to Content

Man airlifted to hospital after crash in rural Winnebago County

OWEN TOWNSHIP (WREX) — A man is airlifted to a Rockford hospital after a crash leaves him trapped in his pick-up truck near the intersection of North Meridian Road and Steward Road Tuesday afternoon.

When Winnebago County deputies arrived on scene around 2:40 p.m., they found the 51-year-old man trapped and with the help of the Rockton Fire Department, they extricated the man.

The sheriff's office said the driver was heading north on Meridian when a hay bale on a southbound truck fell on the pick-up. The man lost control and landed in a field.

The driver of the trailer truck with the hay bale was not injured. The crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

