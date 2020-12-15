Lesser-known K-pop bands struggling amid the pandemic

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — While popular K-pop bands like BTS and Blackpink have gone from strength to strength during the coronavirus pandemic, lesser-known acts are struggling. The gap between the world famous and more obscure K-pop bands has never been greater — a situation exacerbated by the pandemic, which has been a huge blow to music-related industries around the world. Global K-pop bands have expanded their fan bases through various online gigs. But others, including Girls Alert, have seen concerts canceled and personal appearances postponed due to social distancing measures. Girls Alert, which debuted in 2017, didn’t see it coming, just like everyone else.