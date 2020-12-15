LA police won’t face charges in 2018 Trader Joe’s shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say two Los Angeles police officers acted lawfully in 2018 when they opened fire outside a Trader Joe’s supermarket in a gunfight with a suspect and fatally shot the assistant store manager. LAPD Officers Sinlen Tse and Sarah Winans will not face criminal charges in the death of Melyda “Mely” Corado. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a report released Tuesday that Corado’s death was tragic but the shooting was in self-defense. The Corado family’s attorney says they are disappointed by the decision but not surprised. The suspect in the gunfight and hostage situation has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.