Kopp scores 23, Northwestern tops Quincy 100-48

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Miller Kopp scored 23 points and Northwestern made 14 3-pointers in a 100-48 victory over Quincy. Kopp scored seven of Northwestern’s nine points over the final three minutes of the first half, and he scored 12 of their opening 16 points after the break for a 40-point lead. Kopp, Ty Berry and Boo Buie each made three 3-pointers as Northwestern was 14 of 29 from distance. Buie finished with 15 points, Chase Audige added 14 and Pete Nance 12 for Northwestern. Tanner Stuckman scored 10 points for Quincy.