Illinois plans on slashing budget by more than $700 million for 2021

CHICAGO (WREX) — We're getting another glimpse of how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Illinois' budget for 2021.

On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $700 million in spending reductions for fiscal year 2021.

According to a press release by the governor's office, the cut in spending is the result of a months-long and ongoing review of agency spending under the Executive branch.

The plan includes a hiring freeze, grant reductions and operational savings.

The loss of state tax revenue from COVID-19 will cost Illinois in excess of $4 billion over two fiscal years, according to Gov. Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker also announced the following measures:

Negotiations with AFSCME and other employee unions to identify $75 million in personnel cost adjustments, which could include furlough days.

Creation of a Department of Corrections facilities closure work group to identify additional savings due to the lower offender population.

“From the beginning of my term in office, I’ve worked hard to bring honest solutions to the table, doing the hard things that must be done to put our fiscal house in order - including bringing efficiencies to lower the cost of operating state government, working to reduce the budget pressure of pension liabilities, investing in the expansion of revenue producing industries, and attracting our most promising economic assets — our college bound seniors – to stay in Illinois rather than go to college elsewhere,” Gov. Pritzker said. “I promised to be a governor who balances the budget and begins paying down the bills that my predecessor left behind. I promised to invest in education, job training and job creation. Before COVID hit us, we did that. And despite all the current challenges, I am confident we will continue our ascent to economic strength and fiscal stability.

The governor previously announced the sale of $2 billion in three-year notes to the Municipal Liquidity Facility to help Illinois bridge the gap due to dramatic revenue losses as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



That transaction will be finalized by the end of the calendar year.