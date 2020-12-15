Illinois governor makes $700M in cuts with $3.9B budget hole

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced roughly $700 million in budget cuts, saying Illinois faces a $3.9 billion shortfall fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The cuts to the current budget include a hiring freeze, reduced overtime and reductions to grants. The reductions are to state agencies under the executive branch, meaning Pritzker doesn’t need legislative approval. The first-term Democrat had predicted a painful reductions after voters rejected a graduated income tax system in November. However, Republicans are calling it a self-inflicted problem by building a budget based on expected revenue.