Skip to Content

Illini’s Lowe earns All-Big Ten recognition

5:52 pm Top Sports Stories
Vederian-Lowe-web-pic

CHAMPAIGN (WREX) — Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, a former Auburn High School standout, earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, as the league announced its offensive all-conference teams Tuesday.

Lowe has been a stalwart on the Fighting Illini offensive line since joining the program his freshman year. Lowe told 13 Sports before the season that earning All-Big Ten accolades was one of his goals for this season.

Illinois is scheduled to play at Penn State Saturday as part of Big Ten Champions Week.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

More Stories

Skip to content