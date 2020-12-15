Illini’s Lowe earns All-Big Ten recognition

CHAMPAIGN (WREX) — Illinois offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, a former Auburn High School standout, earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, as the league announced its offensive all-conference teams Tuesday.

Lowe has been a stalwart on the Fighting Illini offensive line since joining the program his freshman year. Lowe told 13 Sports before the season that earning All-Big Ten accolades was one of his goals for this season.

Illinois is scheduled to play at Penn State Saturday as part of Big Ten Champions Week.