If you need groceries, City First Church in Rockford has you covered

ROCKFORD (WREX) — City First Church is stepping in once again to help families in need across the Stateline with its 11th food distribution.



Today at 10:00 a.m. families can drive up to the church's main auditorium entrance at 5950 Spring Creek Rd. Rockford, IL 61114 and volunteers will bring food to your vehicle.



The church expected to feed 1,700 households; there will be semi-trucks filled with dairy, protein, and produce.

The church is partnering with Northern Illinois Food Bank to hold its latest drive-thru food distribution.



"As COVID-19 continues to affect families in our area, our church is committed to do what we can to help ease burdens that so many carry," says Senior Pastor of City First Church Jeremy DeWeerdt.



Since April, City First church has given away 1.2 million pounds.