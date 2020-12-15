IceHogs still collecting teddy bears to donate

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's a December tradition in Rockford. The IceHogs host a Saturday game with the Teddy Bear Toss theme, and thousands of stuffed animals rain onto the ice after the 'Hogs score their first goal of the game. But with no season in sight, the IceHogs still want to give back to the community and kids in need.

The IceHogs will host a drive-through Teddy Bear Toss Saturday from 9-noon at the BMO Harris Bank Center, giving fans the opportunity to bring stuffed animals and throw them into a hockey net on the arena's floor.

"Fans will have an opportunity to pull into the arena in their car," IceHogs Director of Business Operations Mike Peck explains. "If they want they can get out of their car, they have to have a mask on, and they can toss their teddy bears. We're going to have some hockey nets set up that they can use as targets and donate some stuffed animals like we normally do during our annual Teddy Bear Toss."

Normally, the IceHogs collect thousands of stuffed animals and deliver them to local hospitals and kids in need. This year they're also collecting winter gear, like hats, boots, gloves and jackets.

"It really, truly brightens up some young people's spirits here during the holiday season," Peck said. "It doesn't seem like it would have a huge impact but it really does. Right now, especially, because everyone has been so affected by what's going on. It's just cool we're able to put something together and the reaction we've had through our social media has been extremely positive. So, I don't know what the expectations are for Saturday but we're hoping for a great turnout."

Peck says if you can't make it Saturday, fans can drop off donations at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office in donation bins this week, Wed.-Fri., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.