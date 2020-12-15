Healthcare heroes honored for work during pandemic

BELOIT (WREX) — There's a reason frontline health workers are first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine. They're exposed to the virus on a regular basis. That's why on Monday, first responders in Beloit wanted to show them they're appreciated.

"It's a great feeling," said one Registered Nurse at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

"Helps us keep going, knowing that the community's behind us."

Firefighters, EMTs and police across the Beloit area showed up outside Beloit Memorial Hospital for a special tribute on Monday. Firetrucks and squad cars had flashing lights on while first responders stood out in the cold clapping their hands. The gesture was to show support for the frontline workers inside the hospital.

First responders also signed a banner thanking healthcare workers for what they do every day like taking care of those who have contracted the virus.

"We have them for a short time period. We do what we can in the ambulances as far as EMS goes and our guys do a fantastic job, but they have them for the long haul and they're really working hard to make sure that people recover," said Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Murray.

Staff watched the display from inside the hospital and say community support keeps them going.