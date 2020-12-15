Groups seek to block lease plans for Alaska refuge

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Indigenous and conservation groups asked a federal judge to block the Trump administration from issuing oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The groups in separate filings Tuesday requested a decision by Jan. 6, the date of a scheduled lease sale. They say the issuance of leases and proposed seismic exploration should be halted pending resolution of their claims challenging the adequacy of environmental reviews on which the sale and exploration plans are based.An email seeking comment was sent to the Interior Department press office.