Goodwill of Northern Illinois receives $5 million gift

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is the recipient of a substantial $5 million gift from a billionaire philanthropist.



Goodwill says the gift is from MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon.

The donation to Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is one of more than $4 billion in gifts to 384 organizations. A total of 47 of those gifts went to Goodwill’s across the country, our local Goodwill Northern Illinois being one of those.

“We are beyond grateful to be the beneficiary of such a generous gift, in recognition of the work the Goodwill organization is doing in the communities we serve throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin,” says Mr. Bernsten. “These past months have been particularly difficult for the thousands of disadvantaged individuals in these communities that Goodwill exists to serve. We will soon be announcing plans to apply these significant financial resources to fund ambitious endeavors that will have the greatest possible impact to bring hope, meaningful progress and, ultimately, change lives and transform communities now and for years to come.”

Goodwill Northern Illinois says it will leverage it to help fulfill a mission in very close alignment with Ms. Scott’s, says its President Ben Bernsten.