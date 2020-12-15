German police make 4th arrest over Dresden jewelry heist

BERLIN (AP) — German police have arrested one of two fugitive twins wanted in connection with the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum last year. A spokesman for Dresden police confirmed that a 21-year-old man had been arrested in Berlin late Monday. In a massive operation last month, German police arrested three people in connection with the theft of a large diamond brooch, a diamond epaulette and other treasures from the Dresden’s Green Vault. The museum was established in 1723 and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials.