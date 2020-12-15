Skip to Content

Galapagos student wins charter school excellence scholarship

Autumn Burks wins the Illinois Network of Charter Schools Excellence Award.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford student, Autumn Burks, just accomplished what no other student in Rockford ever has. She won the Illinois Network of Charter Schools Excellence Award.

The award means Burks gets a $500 academic scholarship.

Burks goes to Galapagos Rockford Charter School. The school said this is the first time a student from Rockford has won the scholarship.

"I was also on my way to going to Costa Rica and stuff until this all happened. I'm glad that I won this because it didn't make it feel it was all for nothing," Burks said.

The 8th grade student participates in scholastic bowl, has gone to gifted programs at NIU and Northwestern University, and enjoys Model United Nations.

