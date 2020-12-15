French PM suggests that kids be taken out of school early

PARIS (AP) — The French prime minister has suggested that parents concerned about the welfare of vulnerable relatives take their children out of school from Thursday, to begin a eight-day period of protective confinement before Christmas family gatherings. Jean Castex’s comments were made briefly on Europe-1 radio Tuesday morning, but they have already set off a wave of nationwide plan-changing and long discussions on the risks of the holiday season. The confinement means some children won’t be able to meet with other family members in the runup to Christmas, while some parents say they cannot organize childcare for the extra days.