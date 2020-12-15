First COVID-19 vaccines given in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WEEK) — Peoria was the sight of the first COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois on Tuesday, marking the initial step in many to distribute the vaccine throughout the state.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike were at the OSF Saint Francis, Jump Trading Simulation Center to witness the event and speak more on the distribution.

There were five health care workers who received the vaccine in Peoria on Tuesday.

Supply of the vaccine is limited, but Illinois received an initial 43,000 doses on Monday after it was approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration.

Frontline healthcare workers are to be the first to receive the vaccine.

Illinois, since Monday, has reported a total of 14,394 COVID-19-related deaths and 856,118 cases since tracking began.

This story will be updated.