First COVID-19 vaccination in Illinois to be given today in Peoria

CHICAGO (WREX) — A healthcare worker in Peoria will be the first person in Illinois to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



According to Governor JB Pritzker's press office, the first vaccination will be given at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.



Both Gov. Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, will be on hand to witness the vaccination.

The state received its first 43,000 doses of the vaccine on Monday. The state is expected to receive a total of 109,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the week.

The vaccine will now be distributed to local health departments, which includes Mercyhealth in Rockford.

Healthcare workers and long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine.