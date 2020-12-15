Fire at Russian retirement home kills 11

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say a fire in a retirement home in Russia’s southern Urals has killed 11 people and three more were hospitalized with injuries. The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in a wooden, one-story building of a private retirement home in a village in the Bashkiria region. A total of 16 people were in the building. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire. Emergency officials said seven men and four women died. According to Russian media reports, they were bed-ridden residents of the retirement home. A criminal probe into the incident has been launched and the head of the facility has been detained.