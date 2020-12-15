EXPLAINER: Why is the EU taking so long to OK vaccine?

AMSTERDAM (AP) — As Canadians, Britons and Americans begin getting immunized with a German-developed vaccine against the coronavirus, pressure is building on the European Medicines Agency to approve the shot made by Pfizer Inc. and German company BioNTech. Those countries all approved the COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use rules, meaning it is an unlicensed product. But the EMA approval process for coronavirus vaccines is largely similar to the standard licensing procedure that would be granted to any new vaccine, only on an accelerated schedule. Officials in Germany are demanding that the agency approve the vaccine before Christmas, so vaccinations can start as soon as possible in the European Union’s 27 nations.