Ex-husband pleads guilty in killing of DeKalb Co. prosecutor

JUNEAU, Wis. (WKOW) — A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty today to the 2019 murder of his ex-wife, an Illinois Assistant State’s Attorney.

Ulisses Medina Espinosa, 33, of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and faces a possible life sentence.

Prosecutors said that Medina Espinosa shot Stacia Hollinshead March 23, 2019, because he had been legally prevented from seeing their 5-year-old daughter.

According to prosecutors, when police responded to the home for a 911 call, they found Medina Espinosa playing with his 5-year-daughter.

In the kitchen, they discovered the body of Hollinshead, who prosecutors say had been shot 15 times.

The gun was found in the kitchen sink.

Under Wisconsin Law, Medina must be sentenced to life, but may seek release to community supervision after a time set by the judge, according to a news release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.

The sentencing agreement calls for the State to recommend that the defendant be allowed to petition for release after 50 years in prison, when the defendant will be in his 80s.

Hollinshead was an assistant state’s attorney in DeKalb County. She graduated from Northern Illinois University law school in May 2018 and began working for DeKalb County last November.

A sentencing hearing has been set for April 5, 2021 at 9 a.m.