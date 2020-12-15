Discovery recount underway for Illinois 68th District

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Election Day was exactly 6 weeks ago on Tuesday but the election process is still ongoing in one local race.

Rep. John Cabello (R) Machesney Park requested a recount on Dec. 4 and now that discovery recount is underway at the Rockford Board of Elections Office.

Nothing happens in this country until there's an election and it's counted accurately and fairly," City of Rockford Elections Commission Chairman Ryan Brauns said. "It's not just a national issue but a local issue too."

Elections officials must recount 10 percent of the ballots in the race that Cabello lost to Democrat Dave Vella. Just 239 votes separated the two in the race, which is in the threshold to request a discovery recount.

"There were 53,301 votes cast in the 68th District and virtually half of those votes were not for my opponent. I owe it to my supporters and the voters to proceed with the discovery recount and make sure that every vote was counted and that the will of the people prevails," Cabello said in a statement released Sunday.

The race was so close that Vella wasn't declared the winner until two weeks after Election Day.

The recount is expected to last through the week, according to elections officials. Under state law, Cabello must pay for it.