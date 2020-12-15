COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 11 percent in Region 1

COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 11 percent in Region 1New
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to decrease in Region 1.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate fell to 10.7% as of Dec. 12. It's the first time since Oct. 13 the region has been below 11%.
From Dec. 2-Dec. 12, the positivity rate for the virus has dropped from 15.3% to 10.7%, according to IDPH.
Here's a look at the positivity rate for each county in Region 1 as of Dec. 12:
- Boone: 12.7%
- Carroll: 8.9%
- DeKalb: 10.8%
- Jo Daviess: 13%
- Lee: 7.1%
- Ogle: 12.1%
- Stephenson: 7.2%
- Whiteside: 8.9%
- Winnebago: 11.8%
On Tuesday, IDPH reported 7,359 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 117 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 863,477 cases, including 14,509 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,922 specimens for a total 11,962,010. As of last night, 4,965 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,057 patients were in the ICU and 598 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 8 – December 14, 2020 is 10.3%.
