COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 11 percent in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to decrease in Region 1.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate fell to 10.7% as of Dec. 12. It's the first time since Oct. 13 the region has been below 11%.

From Dec. 2-Dec. 12, the positivity rate for the virus has dropped from 15.3% to 10.7%, according to IDPH.

Here's a look at the positivity rate for each county in Region 1 as of Dec. 12:

Boone: 12.7%

Carroll: 8.9%

DeKalb: 10.8%

Jo Daviess: 13%

Lee: 7.1%

Ogle: 12.1%

Stephenson: 7.2%

Whiteside: 8.9%

Winnebago: 11.8%

On Tuesday, IDPH reported 7,359 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 117 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 863,477 cases, including 14,509 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,922 specimens for a total 11,962,010. As of last night, 4,965 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,057 patients were in the ICU and 598 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 8 – December 14, 2020 is 10.3%.

