Coldest temperatures since late-February visit Stateline Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A blast of cold air Tuesday morning in combination with clear skies means temperatures in the teens. While several cold blasts have visited the Stateline so far this season, it hasn't been this cold yet.

Bone-chilling start:

Rockford hit an unofficial low of 18° during the early morning hours Tuesday, which is the coldest since Leap Day. If you're trying to do the calendar math because 2020 has felt anomalously long, that's 290 days.

It has been some time since temperatures have been this cold. Tuesday's temperatures dropped into the upper-teens.

Tuesday features slightly "warmer" temperatures, with at least a jump over the 30° threshold looking likely. A developing system off the lee-side of the Rockies provides more cloud cover to the region, leading to mostly cloudy skies through the day.

East Coast wallop:

The system developing out west promises to bring big snows to places like N.Y.C., Philly, and even Washington, D.C. Even parts of the Southeast could see snow, with winter weather advisories stretching into Western and Central North Carolina.



A developing winter storm promises to bring a significant amount of snow to the Mid-Atlantic.

As much as two-feet of snow could fall in parts of Pennsylvania.

The nor'easter delivers anywhere from a few inches of snow along the coast to upwards of two-feet in the higher elevations of Pennsylvania and New York State.

Remaining quiet for us:

While the Mid-Atlantic receives it's first significant snowfall of the season, the weather looks much quieter for the Stateline. As dry conditions remain in place, temperatures gradually increase.

Tuesday remains slightly below average, but the warm-up gets underway by midweek as highs climb into the mid-30s. Average highs for mid-December typically land near-freezing, so slightly above-average temperatures are likely.

By the end of the week, highs near 40° provide a nice break from the early week chill. The weekend sees temperatures into the mid-and-upper-30s, but a chance for snow could kick off the weekend.