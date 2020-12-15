Chicago’s 1st COVID-19 vaccines given at West Side hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — The first COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois have been administered to health care workers in Chicago and Peoria. Five health care workers, including emergency room nurses, rolled up their sleeves and received shots Tuesday morning at Loretto Hospital in Chicago. Shortly after, five others received shots at a Peoria hospital. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls it a “truly exciting and important moment” in the city’s history, but cautions that widespread vaccine availability is still months away. Health care workers elsewhere in the country started receiving shots of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech on Monday.