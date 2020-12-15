Byron family puts up Christmas lights because they ‘love when people are happy’

BYRON (WREX) — This December, 13 WREX wants to highlight all of the best holiday lights and decorations in the stateline area.



A new home is being featured every Friday this month, but there are quite a few nominations that still need recognition even though they aren't chosen.



This honorable mention house belongs to the Wallin family in Byron.

You can find it in the 700 block of Hampton Drive.



There are trees, reindeer and even stacks of hay for people to sit on and while taking pictures.



The Wallin's also have reindeer food for kids to take home with them.

"I love when people are happy," Karen Wallin said.

"I figured if they came and saw this, they'd get joy out of it and their kids would like it. I just thought it would be a good thing."



If you know of any great holiday displays near you, let us know by emailing us at news@wrex.com or reach out to us on the WREX-TV Facebook page.









