Brightside to expand services to help more people

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Back in October, Brightside opened a new clinic in Belvidere to treat people with opioid addiction. Now, the clinic prepares to expand its services.

Brightside Clinic in Belvidere is one of Brightside's multiple locations in Illinois. On Tuesday, the company announced it will start a new program called Brightside Recovery. It focuses on treating people who are dealing with substance abuse or issues involving their mental health. It will begin as a telehealth service before being available at Brightside clinics.

"I feel like Brightside Recovery gives us a little bit more leverage to really help out with the epidemic of substance use disorder, the opioid epidemic," said Brightside Recovery Chief Clinical Officer Chris Gleason.

In a press release, Gleason says the focus of the program is getting those who are seeking help into recovery within 24 hours. The program will offer an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for those who need treatment.

Brightside will begin offering the program on Jan. 4. Brightside also offers 24/7 service. For more information, call (224) 205-7863.