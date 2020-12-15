Australian PM says China coal ban would breach WTO rules

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says that China would be violating World Trade Organization rules and a bilateral free trade agreement if it banned Australian coal. Prime Minister Scott Morrison was replying Tuesday to a report in China’s state-owned Global Times newspaper. It said China’s main planning agency had given power plants approval to import coal without restrictions, except for Australian coal. Morrison said he was treating the report as “media speculation” because the Chinese government had yet to clarify its position. China has targeted various Australian exports as relations with the country have deteriorated after Australia called for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.