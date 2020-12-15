After Arab Spring, a decade of upheaval and lost hopes

CAIRO (AP) — Ten years ago, an uprising in Tunisia opened the way for a wave of popular revolts against authoritarian rulers across the Middle East known as the Arab Spring. For a brief window as leaders fell, it seemed the move toward greater democracy was irreversible. Instead, the region saw its most destructive decade of the modern era. Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq have been torn apart by wars, displacement and humanitarian crisis. Other countries have rolled back into repression greater than before. But activists and observers say the yearning that fueled the uprisings, for greater rights and better governance, is still alive.