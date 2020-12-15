1,700 households have food thanks to City First Church

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- As the holiday season continues, City First continues helping the community. When the pandemic first hit, City First Church started offering food drives along with the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The two have given more than a million pounds of food to those who need it this year. Another food drive was held Tuesday at City First, 1,700 families received food, according to the church.

People drove up to collect dairy, protein and produce to help with their essential needs during COVID-19.

"To help out and volunteer, to help our community, that's what it's about all year in this pandemic, especially in this season right now," said Nick Camardo, who volunteered Tuesday.

The church plans to hold more distribution events in the future.