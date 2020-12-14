Skip to Content

Wisconsin health officials remind you not to eat raw meat

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is warning residents to not eat raw meat.

In a Facebook post, WDHS says some consider eating raw meat sandwiches, sometimes called Tiger Meat or Cannibal Sandwiches, an annual holiday tradition.

But health officials are reminding residents not to, as eating raw meat can pose a threat for Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, Campylobacter and Listeria bacteria that can make you sick.

The health department reminds you to always cook ground beef to have an internal temperature of 160° F.

