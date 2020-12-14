Winter-like temperatures gradually give way to slightly warmer weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A dusting of snow fell across the Stateline Saturday, which is leading to a cold start. The work week starts on a winter-like note, however a slow climb in highs is soon to return.

Early week chill:

Be sure to bundle up Monday before heading to work or school, as a cold start is underway. Temperatures fell into the upper teens early Monday, but wind chills dipped into the single-digits in a few spots.

The cold start is an indication of things to come, as the afternoon only brings highs into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Average highs this time of year are around freezing, so it won't be much colder-than-average.

Cooler temperatures come about for two reasons: 1) a colder air mass moved in following weekend snow and 2) snow pack across the Stateline. Several inches of fluffy snow fell across parts of the region Friday into Saturday, which helps to bounce any "warmth" during the day back out to space.

If winter-like temperatures aren't your "thing," you'll be able to enjoy a late-week warm-up.

Slowly warming through the week:

A cold start to the work week isn't a sign of what the rest of the week holds, though. Temperatures through the work week should gradually climb back to near 40°, but abundant sunshine likely isn't on the table. Each day features at least some cloud cover, with the cloudiest day of the work week shaping up to be Tuesday.

Don't forget to volunteer to be a river ice spotter for the National Weather Service if you live along the Rock River.

Weekend déjà vu?:

Another weekend storm could present the opportunity for a wintry mix by Saturday. At this point, with highs forecast to be near 40° Saturday, don't expect much in terms of impacts. Continue to monitor the forecast as we work to fine-tune those details in the days ahead.