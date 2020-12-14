Skip to Content

Weekend recap: Region 1’s positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to drop

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to fall in Region 1.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's positivity rate dropped below 13% in the past two days of reporting.

As of Dec. 10, the region's positivity rate was at 12.1%, the first time the region has been below 13% since Oct. 24, according to IDPH.

Here's a look at the positivity rates for the virus in each county in Region 1 as of Dec. 10:

  • Boone: 13.5%
  • Carroll: 11.7%
  • DeKalb: 10.7%
  • Jo Daviess: 8.3%
  • Lee: 10.6%
  • Ogle: 12.5%
  • Stephenson: 9.2%
  • Whiteside: 9.7%
  • Winnebago: 13.7%

According to IDPH, the region has been under 20% capacity of ICU beds availability for three straight days.

IDPH release data from December 11 later today.

