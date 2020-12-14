US set for first COVID-19 shots as shipments begin arriving

Hospital workers begin unloading precious frozen vials of COVID-19 vaccine, preparing for inoculations that bring hope despite the grief of the nation’s rising death toll. The first U.S. vaccinations were expected Monday as shipments began arriving at sites around the country. Early supplies are sparse, and health care workers are first in line, not just doctors and nurses but also janitors and other staff. So are nursing home residents. How well initial vaccinations go will help reassure a wary public when it’s their turn sometime next year.