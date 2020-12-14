US begins COVID-19 vaccinations: ‘Relieved,’ says nurse

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer



The U.S. is beginning COVID-19 vaccinations, and "relieved" is the reaction of one of the first health workers to get the shot.



Hospitals are rolling out the first small shipments Monday, as boxes of precious frozen vials arrive at locations around the country.

The injections begin what will be the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history to try to beat back the coronavirus -- a day of hope amid grief as the nation's death roll nears a staggering 300,000.



How well initial vaccinations go will help reassure a wary public when it's their turn sometime next year.