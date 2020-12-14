Under attack from Trump, institutions bend but don’t break

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s democratic institutions are facing unprecedented strain from President Donald Trump as he fights to hold power despite losing his bid for reelection. But so far, the institutions are holding firm. The latest is the Electoral College, which formally confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory on Monday. Electors in all 50 states backed the will of their voters. But Trump has vowed to fight on, putting pressure on congressional Republicans who have to give final approval to the election on Jan. 6.