UAW, US Attorney reach deal to reform union after scandal

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers and the US attorney’s office have reached a settlement to reform the union in the wake of a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal. Terms of the deal will be announced at a Monday afternoon news conference in Detroit. The union has been in the throes of the scandal for years as the government probed corruption in its upper ranks. The investigation has led to 11 convictions, including that of two former presidents. Many of the officials were accused of conspiring with others to cover up the use of union cash for boozy meals, premium cigars, golf and lodging in Palm Springs, California. The civil settlement is likely to include an independent monitor to watch the 400,000-member union’s finances.