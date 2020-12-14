Rock House Kids receives $20,000 donation to purchase a new van

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock House Kids will have a new van thanks to an anonymous donor.

Rock House Kids say they received a $20,000 donation from a local couple in Rockford. With the donation, Rock House Kids will purchase its third 15-passenger van Rock House Kids will have to transport kids to programming.

"Christmas came early for Rock House Kids! This generous donation is a surprise blessing for us and is something we have needed for a very long time but did not have the funding to make it happen. We are beyond grateful we will be able to serve more kids because of it,” Rock House Kids Executive Director, Deanna “Dee” Lacny said.

Families are required to call in daily to reserve a spot on the vans on a first come first serve basis, according to Rock House Kids.

Rock House Kids is also looking for additional van drivers to add to their new transportation addition. If you would like to be a volunteer driver, please contact the office for more information.