Region 1’s positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to drop, now below 12 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — As the U.S. continues to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine, Region 1's positivity rate for the virus continues to decrease.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 11.1% as of Dec. 11.

This is the first time Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate has been below 12% since Oct. 20, according to IDPH.

The region's positivity rate fell below 13% over the weekend, according to IDPH.

The region also is back over the state's 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, according to IDPH.

IDPH reported 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus across the state on Monday. The state also reported 103 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 856,118 cases, including 14,394 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total 11,869,088. As of last night, 4,951 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,070 patients were in the ICU and 621 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 7 – December 13, 2020 is 10.3%.

