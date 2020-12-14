Pritzker, Dr. Ezike urge patience as Illinois receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (WREX) — The first doses of the long awaited COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Illinois, but don't expect things to go back to "normal" just yet.

The state received 43,000 doses of the vaccine on Monday as part of the national rollout of the vaccine. The vaccine will now be distributed to local health departments, which includes Mercyhealth in Rockford.

The state is expecting to receive about 109,000 doses of the vaccine in total this week.

On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called today a "momentous" day in history.

"Today is a very special day that should instill us all with optimism and hope. As of this morning the first shipments of the first FDA approved vaccine have arrived in Illinois," Gov. Pritzker said. "We are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic. This is an incredible testament to our research institutions, to our scientists, to the medical professionals who worked tirelessly every day of this battle," Gov. Pritzker later said.

However, both the governor and the state's top doctor, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, say while today is a day of hope, the pandemic isn't over.

"As more vaccine becomes available, more individuals will be eligible to receive the vaccine. But until that time, please, again, you've heard this word: patience. Let's exercise patience and understand that there may be others who will get the vaccine before you," Dr. Ezike said.

"Our destination is clear, but the road ahead will be long," Gov. Pritzker said.

Today marks only the beginning of the national vaccination rollout. This week, the very first recipients of the first phase will receive their first of two doses of the vaccine. Our destination is clear, but the road ahead will be long. Let's keep staying safe until we get there. pic.twitter.com/XtZH0GJJWS — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 14, 2020

The first round of vaccines will go to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities. The Pfizer vaccine, which is currently the only one with FDA approval to be used, requires two doses taken 21 days apart.

