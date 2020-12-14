OSF, Swedes doctors: ‘The COVID-19 vaccine is the first of its kind and, yes, it’s safe’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You may have heard the horror stories about severe side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. Skepticism among the general public has been building as the first shipments arrive at hospitals around the world. But local doctors say there's nothing to fear.

Vaccines can take years to create, but in the span of just nine months, we have a defense against the coronavirus. Doctors call it a marvel of modern medicine.

"We have more information on vaccines than any other product, any other medication that we use," Dr. Thomas Carey, SwedishAmerican Hospital's Director of Pharmacy, explains.

And because of that, when it comes to COVID-19, Dr. Stephen Bartlett, the Chief Medical Officer at OSF St. Anthony, says much of the technology to create and develop the vaccine was already in place.

Both doctors say they've heard patients may be hesitant to take the vaccine, but they say those concerns can easily be alleviated with the facts.

"The most common side effects we see with the COVID vaccine, regardless of the manufacturer, are mild flu-like symptoms," Dr. Carey explains.

And though there were outliers of more severe reactions, the doctors say that's to be expected in all clinical trials.

"People may ascribe every single side effect to the vaccine when in fact it could be some other condition," Dr. Bartlett says.

When asked about the potential for long-term effects from the vaccine, both remind, COVID-19 also causes long-term effects.

"There's been no signals, to date, that there's long-term side effects," Dr. Carey explains.

There's also something special about this vaccine, it has a new technology 30 years in the making.

Normally, a vaccine gives you microscopic parts of the virus and your body learns to recognize and fight it, but that won't be the case this time.

"They're actually getting the genetic material and then asking the cell to create the protein that you're going to develop an immune response to," Dr. Bartlett says. "That's never been done before."

Dr. Bartlett adds that new technology is nothing to be afraid of because it takes a novel idea to defeat the novel coronavirus.

Both Dr. Carey and Dr. Bartlett say they plan on getting the vaccine as soon as they can, in hopes you will too, because after months of them helping you, now it's your turn to help them.

As a point of clarification, even if you've already had COVID-19, doctors say you should still get the vaccine to make sure everyone has equal protection from the virus. People who already had the virus never had a system response at their baseline level, so while after the vaccine they may produce more antigens, it's still important for them to be vaccinated.