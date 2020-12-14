Oregon High School entrepreneurship class helps students start their own business

Oregon High School entrepreneurship class helps students start their own businessNew
OREGON (WREX) — A group of classmates at Oregon High School are on their way to become entrepreneurs, by creating and owning their own business.
This year mark's Oregon High School's fourth year of the Social Entrepreneurship Program and 16 juniors have come up with their own start-up business and they must find a way to make money with it.
What makes this idea a win-win is that their business must benefit others socially, economically or environmentally, according to teacher Aaron Sitze.
"The world that the students are entering has so many unknowns, so what are the best skills students can graduate with? In my opinion its how to be adaptable, how to think on your feet, how to have financial literacy. How to be creative," Sitze said.
The following list details the start-up ideas of these 16 classmates, including how they plan to benefit others.
- Eat for Oregon – supporting local restaurants heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic by hosting unique food challenges
- Be the Bridge - providing an immersive, virtual experience while creating awareness of racial inequality
- Bike Kings - to make affordable, quality minibikes for everyone from young kids to adults, supporting the motocross community
- Pixie & Company - creating awareness and erasing stigma about mental health through trendy clothing for teens
- True Crime Outdoors – creating a unique true-crime experience that encourages people to outdoor and historical locations
- Shadow Wolf Gaming - giving teen gamers an escape from stress through online tournaments and social interactions
- Full Exposure - helping amateur photographers increase their confidence, skills, and recognition through an affordable, and engaging photo contest
- Rei Publicae - giving the younger generation deeper political knowledge and understanding that's usable for making change
- Advice Channel - helping teenagers looking for advice, to create stability and confidence in their lives
- Moon Thrifts - designing unique, affordable styles for environmentally-friendly teenagers and adults
- From Hand to Hand - to provide an easy-to-access outlet for helping selfless people serve a worthy cause
- King Kicks – restoring shoes and the confidence that goes with them
- Ortega’s Clinic - expanding the softball program for passionate young athletes by providing an enjoyable, collaborative clinic
- Basketball Clinic - helping kids learn basketball skills by creating an affordable yet competitive basketball clinic
- Nature-friendly jewelry - creating environmentally-friendly local jewelry that helps to connect people to their natural community
- Pro-grade Lures - bringing people closer to nature and the environment by making affordable, professional grade fishing lures