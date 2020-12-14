Oregon High School entrepreneurship class helps students start their own business

OREGON (WREX) — A group of classmates at Oregon High School are on their way to become entrepreneurs, by creating and owning their own business.

This year mark's Oregon High School's fourth year of the Social Entrepreneurship Program and 16 juniors have come up with their own start-up business and they must find a way to make money with it.

What makes this idea a win-win is that their business must benefit others socially, economically or environmentally, according to teacher Aaron Sitze.

"The world that the students are entering has so many unknowns, so what are the best skills students can graduate with? In my opinion its how to be adaptable, how to think on your feet, how to have financial literacy. How to be creative," Sitze said.

The following list details the start-up ideas of these 16 classmates, including how they plan to benefit others.