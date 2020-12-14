Mercyhealth hoping to start COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some frontline workers in Region 1 will likely be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in a matter of days.

Dr. John Dorsey, the Chief Medical Officer of Mercyhealth, says Mercyhealth hopes to get the vaccine either Tuesday or Wednesday and hopes to start distributing the vaccine to frontline workers on Wednesday.

On Monday, Illinois received 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state is expected to receive 109,000 doses of the vaccine this week as part of the first shipments to the state.

Mercyhealth is expected to store 4,875 doses of the vaccine as part of the state's first shipment.

From there, the vaccine will be distributed to the counties with the highest death rate per capita.



IDPH reports the death per capita due to COVID-19 is higher Winnebago, Ogle, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside than in Boone, Stephenson, Lee and DeKalb counties.



Here's a look at the counties in our area who will be receiving the vaccine and where they rank on the top 50 death per capita list.

3. Carroll County

41. Winnebago County

46. Ogle County

47. Jo Daviess County

The Pfizer vaccine, which is the one currently being sent to Illinois, is a two-dose vaccine that's required to be taken 21 days apart.