Italian police hail Albania’s fight against drug traffickers

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Italian police heads have hailed their Albanian counterparts for their fight against drug production and trafficking in the western Balkan country, once a key producer of marijuana on the continent. Italian planes, which have been monitoring Albania’s airspace in the last decade, this year covered one-third of the country’s territory, finding 58,423 marijuana plants that were then destroyed by police. Albania’s police chief Ardi Veliu said they have destroyed 137,000 drug plants and arrested 284 people this year, a significant decline from some 2.5 million plants destroyed five years ago.