In Paris, restaurants, bistros and bars plead for work, aid

PARIS (AP) — Restaurant and bar owners, hoteliers, waitresses, and other bosses and workers from France’s world-famous catering and service industries have protested in Paris for the right to work again during the pandemic. The government has indicated that restaurants and bars might be allowed to reopen from Jan. 20 if infections don’t surge anew. But the economy minister said Monday that he couldn’t guarantee that that would be the case. Protesters in Paris pleaded for the right to reopen and for more financial aid. Among them, chef Michel Solignac fretted that the restaurant that he spent decades developing before handing it over to his son could go under