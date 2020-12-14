Illinois SNAP recipients now able to buy food online at ALDI

CHICAGO (WREX) — More than 2 million families in Illinois can now use SNAP benefits for shopping online at ALDI.



In a new partnership with ALDI, participants will be able to access fresh food and pantry staples from ALDI via Instacart's same-day delivery and pick-up services.

As part of this new program, EBT SNAP participants in Illinois will be able to shop from ALDI via the Instacart online site and mobile app.

Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. (Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips, and fees for delivery, per federal guidelines.)



Customers can shop and select items from ALDI's EBT SNAP-eligible products. After filling their online shopping carts, customers can choose grocery delivery or pickup for their order and determine how much of their SNAP benefit they would like to allocate to the order.

“The health and wellness of Illinois families is a top priority of my administration and I am pleased to announce this partnership which offers increased options for SNAP recipients to acquire groceries via online pickup or delivery,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “Especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important that all Illinois families have access to healthy, nutritious options, regardless of their background.”

Illinois’ initial Online SNAP EBT option launched in June 2020 including Amazon and Walmart.