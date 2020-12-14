Illinois receives first 43K doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (AP/WREX) -- Illinois received 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide.



Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office says most of the shots will go to local health care centers to be distributed to health care workers.

The news came as health care workers nationwide started getting the first shots of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech.

Gov. Pritzker took to Twitter and called today historic.

"Today marks a momentous occasion – not just this year, but in American history. We will continue to share regular updates along the way. But in this moment, may we all take a moment to feel hope for a brighter future."

Pritzker has previously said he expects Illinois to receive about 109,000 doses within the next few weeks.



Chicago officials expect about 20,000 to 25,000 of those doses to arrive in the city.

