Hunger study predicts 168,000 pandemic-linked child deaths

PARIS (AP) — Economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has set back two decades of progress against the most severe forms of malnutrition and is likely to kill 168,000 children before a global recovery. That’s according to a global study from a coalition of international organizations. Saskia Osendarp, of the Micronutrient Forum, who led the study, estimates another 11.9 million children — most in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa — will suffer from stunting and wasting, the most severe forms of malnutrition. A year-long effort to raise money against malnutrition was launched Monday, and included the hundreds of millions in financing from the U.N. and the World Bank, among others.